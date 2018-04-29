Police nab two motorcycle robbers in Ogun— 29th April 2018
As another one dies in lone accident Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Two suspected robbers specialising in stealing motorcycles have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command. The thieving duo, Evans Ajaho, 30, and Isaiah Aigba, 21, who are alleged to ferry stolen motorcycles to Benin Republic for sale, were arrested at Baagbon Village…
Why such madness? Igbo youths should learn how respect thier leaders. Certainly it an internal problem.
Nwodo has only been doing what an elder should do by moderating extreme views and speaking loud.when it matters.
Thorough investigation should be carried out.
This is barbaric and uncalled for. Our youths will not emulate terrorist to show their misplaced anger. Nnia Nwodo should be seen as a moderator and asset for negotiations.