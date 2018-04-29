The Sun News
Breaking News: Explosion rocks Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader’s home

— 29th April 2018

The country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State has been bombed.

A source who confirmed this to Daily Sun said that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound.

The explosion was said to have destroyed part of his building, shattering windows and ceiling of his house.

Details to follow …..

2 Comments

  1. Chukwubuezeogeniile 29th April 2018 at 1:59 pm
    Reply

    Why such madness? Igbo youths should learn how respect thier leaders. Certainly it an internal problem.
    Nwodo has only been doing what an elder should do by moderating extreme views and speaking loud.when it matters.
    Thorough investigation should be carried out.

  2. mike 29th April 2018 at 2:07 pm
    Reply

    This is barbaric and uncalled for. Our youths will not emulate terrorist to show their misplaced anger. Nnia Nwodo should be seen as a moderator and asset for negotiations.

