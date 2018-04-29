The country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State has been bombed.

A source who confirmed this to Daily Sun said that an Improvised Explosive Device was thrown into his house by unknown persons from outside his compound.

The explosion was said to have destroyed part of his building, shattering windows and ceiling of his house.

Details to follow …..