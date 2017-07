From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Secretariat, Abuja has been gutted by fire Saturday morning.

This comes barely six days a section of the House on The Rock Church Abuja was burnt in a midday fire.

Eyewitnesses said the building housing the Federal Ministry of Health was the one caught in the blaze in the early hours of Saturday.

Fire fighters are however at the scene trying to put out the flames at the time of filing this report.

Details later…..