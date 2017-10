A tunnel at an underground North Korea nuclear site has collapsed with up to 200 people feared dead, according to reports.

The collapse happened at the Pukyung nuclear test site in the north-east of the country on October 10, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

A North Korean official said the collapse happened during the construction of an underground tunnel, the agency reports.

Some 100 people are said to have been trapped by the initial tunnel collapse, with a further 100 lost in a second collapse during a rescue operation, Japan’s TV Asahi reported Tuesday.

The accident is believed to have been caused by Kim Joing-un’s sixth nuclear test on March 3 which weakened the mountain, according to the report. (thesun)