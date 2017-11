There is wild jubilation in Zimbabwe now as the president, Robert Gabriel Mugabe announced his resignation prior to commencement of impeachment.

Mugabe’s resignation notice was contained in a letter submitted to parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda.

Mudenda announced the turn of events and immediately, jubilation erupted in the streets of Harare and other cities of the country for coming to the end of the long drawn dictatorship of Mugabe for 37 years

Details later