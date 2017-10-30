BREAKING: Military kills fleeing Boko Haram on horse in Borno

From, Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Two horse-riding Boko Haram members fleeing from military clearance operation on their hideout at a Borno town have been killed.

Army Deputy Director, 8 Task Force Division, Monguno, Borno State, Col Timothy Antigha in a statement said the insurgents fleeing on horse were gun down by military troops during a fierce battle at Gambo Yukku forest in Gubio, northern part of Borno .