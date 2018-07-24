– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Mass defection in Senate, as 14 APC lawmakers quit party
SENATE

BREAKING: Mass defection in Senate, as 14 APC lawmakers quit party

— 24th July 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Fourteen senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection followed a letter read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

By the defection, PDP now has majority in the Senate.

Details later…

