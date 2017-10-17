BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs

…Demand completion of permanent site

…Says, ‘Our lives under threat’

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Workers of National Library of Nigeria (NLN) have shut down its headquarters, in Abuja, demanding urgent action that would herald the completion of its headquarters in the nation’s capital.

The construction work at the NLN headquarters located at the Independence Road, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja, begun over 10 years ago.

Work at the site had been stalled for unknown reasons, thus raising concerns among the workers.

With the support of its parent body, the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), the workers, on Tuesday, said they would not continue to accept excuses from the government for poor attention and financial allocation to the project.

The workers, therefore, took to the streets of Abuja to reawaken the consciousness of the government to the plight of the workers and the deplorable state of the building, which is currently housing its national headquarters.

In their numbers, the workers begun their march from the old building, through the new site and terminated it at the Unity Fountain. Some selected few were ushered into the Ministry of Education headquarters for further discussions.

The workers were armed with placards bearing several inscriptions, that justified their unhappiness over the prolonged abandonment of the project located at the Independence Road, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja.

Led by Mrs. Shade Adepoju, the workers chanted solidarity songs, calling for urgent attention to rescue the National Library, which they described as national monument that preserves the past, present and future history of Nigeria.

They raised the fear that the current building that serve as its headquarters might collapse in no distant time if urgent attention is taken to address the structural defect and most importantly, complete their permanent site.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of ASURI, Comrade Theophilus Ndubuaku, threatened to mobilise its members for a nationwide strike if the government fail to give due attention to the plight of National Library workers.