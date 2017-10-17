The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs
17th October 2017 - NNPC: Senate defers ‎probe of Kachikwu, Baru
17th October 2017 - School canceled, public gatherings banned as plague kills 63 in Madagascar
17th October 2017 - We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank
17th October 2017 - WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi
17th October 2017 - BREAKING: Obasanjo, Makarfi in secret meeting
17th October 2017 - Kebbi SUBEB to rehabilitate dilapidated Falende Pry school
17th October 2017 - LASUTH to commence full cardiac surgery — CMD
17th October 2017 - 2019: IBB urges PDP to remain focused
17th October 2017 - Commuters groan as gridlock worsens on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway
Home / National / BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs

BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs

— 17th October 2017

…Demand completion of permanent site

…Says, ‘Our lives under threat’

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Workers of National Library of Nigeria (NLN) have shut down its headquarters, in Abuja, demanding urgent action that would herald the completion of its headquarters in the nation’s capital.

The construction work at the NLN headquarters located at the Independence Road, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja, begun over 10 years ago.

Work at the site had been stalled for unknown reasons, thus raising concerns among the workers.

With the support of its parent body, the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), the workers, on Tuesday, said they would not continue to accept excuses from the government for poor attention and financial allocation to the project.

The workers, therefore, took to the streets of Abuja to reawaken the consciousness of the government to the plight of the workers and the deplorable state of the building, which is currently housing its national headquarters.

In their numbers, the workers begun their march from the old building, through the new site and terminated it at the Unity Fountain. Some selected few were ushered into the Ministry of Education headquarters for further discussions.

The workers were armed with placards bearing several inscriptions, that justified their unhappiness over the prolonged abandonment of the project located at the Independence Road, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja.

Led by Mrs. Shade Adepoju, the workers chanted solidarity songs, calling for urgent attention to rescue the National Library, which they described as national monument that preserves the past, present and future history of Nigeria.

They raised the fear that the current building that serve as its headquarters might collapse in no distant time if urgent attention is taken to address the structural defect and most importantly, complete their permanent site.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of ASURI, Comrade Theophilus Ndubuaku, threatened to mobilise its members for a nationwide strike if the government fail to give due attention to the plight of National Library workers.

 

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING; Library workers shut down Abuja hqtrs

— 17th October 2017

…Demand completion of permanent site …Says, ‘Our lives under threat’ From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of National Library of Nigeria (NLN) have shut down its headquarters, in Abuja, demanding urgent action that would herald the completion of its headquarters in the nation’s capital. The construction work at the NLN headquarters located at the Independence Road,…

  • NNPC: Senate defers ‎probe of Kachikwu, Baru

    — 17th October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate has deferred the probe of the alleged insubordination, abuse of office and alleged fraud in the award of over $25 billion worth of contracts by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Maikanti Baru, by Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu. Making…

  • We’ve invested $8.5b in Nigeria, says World Bank

    — 17th October 2017

    The World Bank Group says it has an investment portfolio of about 8.5 billion dollars scattered across states and regions in Nigeria to support inclusive economic development and youth empowerment. Mrs Olufunke Olufon, the Senior Communications Officer, World Bank Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. She stated that the investments…

  • WACOT empowers Almajiris, women farmers in Kebbi

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi WACOT Rice Mill Ltd has empowered some Almajiris boys said to be roaming about the streets of Argungu, in Kebbi State, as well as some women in the area with skill acquisition for self reliance. General Manager Corporate Affairs of Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, the parent company of WACOT Rice…

  • BREAKING: Obasanjo, Makarfi in secret meeting

    — 17th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, is currently in a secret meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The meeting, which is taking place at the Green Legacy Hotel and Resort, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, started around 9.30a.m. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share