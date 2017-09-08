The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2017 - BREAKING: LASU governing council sacks ASUU chairman, vice, 15 others
8th September 2017 - LASU sacks ASUU boss, 15 others
8th September 2017 - 3 firms ask court to quash Diezani property forfeiture order
8th September 2017 - BREAKING: Alhassan must resign, says APC
8th September 2017 - Alhassan never Buharist, outburst not a surprise – El-Rufai 
8th September 2017 - PH escapee ritualist re-arrested in Jos
8th September 2017 - Oando confirms 40th AGM holds Monday
8th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORDS: Yoruba Summit insists on return to 1960 regional system
8th September 2017 - Tear gas fired at Togo protesters
8th September 2017 - Earthquake hits Mexico, kills 6
Home / Cover / BREAKING: LASU governing council sacks ASUU chairman, vice, 15 others

BREAKING: LASU governing council sacks ASUU chairman, vice, 15 others

— 8th September 2017
  • Demotes 2 staffs

By Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked 20 staff including the chairman and vice chairman of the Academic Staff union of Universities (ASUU) for alleged misconduct.
The decision to sack the affected staff, according to LASU official bulletin released on Friday was taken by the Prof Adebayo Ninolowo- led governing council which met on Thursday, September 7, 2017 to ratify the recommendations of the joint council/senate committee.
The governing also demoted two workers, one an academic staff and another non-teaching staff for alleged misconduct.
The two main casualty of the sack are the current ASUU-LASU chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education and vice chairman of the union, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, Senior Lecturer acting Head, Department of History and International Studies.
The special LASU bulletin reads: ‘’The Lagos State University Governing Council at its meeting of Thursday 7th September, 2017, dismissed 15 academic staff and two non-academic staff. The council also demoted one academic staff and one non-academic staff.’’

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: LASU governing council sacks ASUU chairman, vice, 15 others

— 8th September 2017

Demotes 2 staffs By Gabriel Dike The Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked 20 staff including the chairman and vice chairman of the Academic Staff union of Universities (ASUU) for alleged misconduct. The decision to sack the affected staff, according to LASU official bulletin released on Friday was taken by the Prof Adebayo…

  • LASU sacks ASUU boss, 15 others

    — 8th September 2017

    By Gabriel Dike The Governing Council, Lagos State University (LASU) has sacked 20 workers including the chairman and vice chairman of the Academic Staff union of Universities (ASUU) for alleged misconduct. The decision to sack the affected staff, according to LASU official bulletin released Friday was taken by the Prof Adebayo Ninolowo-led governing council that met…

  • 3 firms ask court to quash Diezani property forfeiture order

    — 8th September 2017

      By Lukman Olabiyi Three companies have approached the Federal High Court Lagos, to stop permanent forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million (N3,320,000,000 billion) by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The companies: Chapel Properties Limited, Blue Nile Estate Limited, and Vistapoint Property Development Limited. were…

  • BREAKING: Alhassan must resign, says APC

    — 8th September 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as a liar and blackmailer, labeling his attack on President  Muhammadu Buhari and the party as misleading. Fielding questions from journalists at the APC national secretariat Abuja on Friday, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Vice Chairman, Northwest zone, Inuwa…

  • Alhassan never Buharist, outburst not a surprise – El-Rufai 

    — 8th September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufia has described as not surprising the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan’s declaration of her support for the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, stating that she  has never been a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, Alhassan was never in his camp…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share