JUST IN: Lagos govt. reduces Land Use charge

Segun Adio

The Lagos State Government says it has reduced the controversial land Use charges being on residents of the state.

Commissioner for Finance in the state, Akinyemi Ashade, who made the disclosure on behalf of the state government gave the following reductions on behalf of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode during an on going press conference at Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that commercial property owners would get 50 per cent discount. Owner-Occupier 25 per cent, there would also be waiver for late payment, while there would be Tax credit for those who are prompt in payment. Installment payment was also introduced in the new arrangement.

The press conference is being addressed by Finance, Information, Justice, Agriculture, Commerce Wealth Creation and others on going.

