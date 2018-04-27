The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line
26th April 2018 - Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019
26th April 2018 - To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari
26th April 2018 - Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial
26th April 2018 - N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
26th April 2018 - My strategy for Nigeria when I become President – Omoyele Sowore
26th April 2018 - Kanye West sparks Twitter outrage as he declares support for Trump
26th April 2018 - Governors to probe N20 trillion unremitted Stamp Duty Revenue
26th April 2018 - Nigerian Navy impounds vessel with 406 illegal migrants
26th April 2018 - J. Cole arrives Lagos
Home / Cover / World News / BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line

BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line

— 27th April 2018

Zika Bobby

For the first time in over a decade, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed the Demilitarilise Zone and greeted his South Korea counterpart, President Moon Jae-in. Both leaders shook hands warmly, holding hands as they walk.

Kim, dressed in his signature striped Mao-style jacket, shook Moon’s hang across the border line and the two men chatted briefly before stepping over the line and posing for photographs. It is the first time a North Korean leader has set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War.

Kim then brought Moon over the border to the North sign for a few seconds and they held hands as the crossed back into the South.

One man who will certainly be watching the Korean Summit closely is Donald Trump of the United States. With his own historic summit with Kim expected next month, also with North Korea’s nuclear programme up for discussion, Trump said yesterday he could still pull out if he feels it’s “not going to be fruitful.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line

— 27th April 2018

Zika Bobby For the first time in over a decade, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed the Demilitarilise Zone and greeted his South Korea counterpart, President Moon Jae-in. Both leaders shook hands warmly, holding hands as they walk. Kim, dressed in his signature striped Mao-style jacket, shook Moon’s hang across the border line and the…

  • SOYINKA

    Soyinka to Nigerian youths: Vote out old politicians in 2019

    — 26th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka on Thursday declared that the old politicians need to voted out in the next General Elections. Soyinka advised Nigerians youths to take up the challenge of leadership by showing interest in elective positions with a view to serving the people better than the old politicians, who he…

  • President Buhari - SACRIFICES

    To end corruption, Nigeria requires sacrifices from elites – Buhari

    — 26th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all citizens of the country, particularly the elites, to be prepared to make sacrifices as a foundation for national growth and development. He made the call on Sunday in Daura when he met with Katsina senior citizens, led by State Governor Aminu Masari, according to a…

  • Bill COSBY

    Court finds Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault trial

    — 26th April 2018

    Vice The man once known as “America’s dad” is now a convicted felon. Actor and comedian Bill Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a Pennsylvania sexual assault retrial Thursday. The jury, made up of seven men and five women, took about 14 hours to deliberate. On Wednesday, during their deliberations,…

  • ELECTION SEQUENCE

    N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman

    — 26th April 2018

      A case of N9.8million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by her honour, Mrs T. Akanni. The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties. A charge of N9.8 m was…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share