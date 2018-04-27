BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line

Zika Bobby

For the first time in over a decade, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed the Demilitarilise Zone and greeted his South Korea counterpart, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. Both leaders shook hands warmly. holding hands as they walk.

Kim, dressed in his signature striped Mao-style jacket, shook Moon’s hang across the border line and the two men chatted briefly before stepping over the line and posing for photographs. It is the first time a North Korean leader has set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War.

Kim then brought Moon over the border to the North sign for a few seconds and they held hands as the crossed back into the South.

One man who will certainly be watching the Korean Summit closely is Donald Trump of the United States. With his own historic summit with Kim expected next month, also with North Korea’s nuclear programme up for discussion, Trump said yesterday he could still pull out if he feels it’s “not going to be fruitful.”