The Sun News
Latest
27th April 2018 - BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line
27th April 2018 - FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers
27th April 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
27th April 2018 - Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram
27th April 2018 - Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families
27th April 2018 - Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7
27th April 2018 - Oyo approves another 48 Obas
27th April 2018 - Babangida Aliyu, other govs advised Jonathan on subsidy removal –Okonjo-Iweala
27th April 2018 - Senators call for Buhari’s impeachment
27th April 2018 - FG stops herdsmen’s movement in 5 states
Home / World News / BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line

BREAKING: Korean leaders, Kim, Moon cross demarcation line

— 27th April 2018

Zika Bobby

For the first time in over a decade, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un crossed the Demilitarilise Zone and greeted his South Korea counterpart, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. Both leaders shook hands warmly. holding hands as they walk.

Kim, dressed in his signature striped Mao-style jacket, shook Moon’s hang across the border line and the two men chatted briefly before stepping over the line and posing for photographs. It is the first time a North Korean leader has set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War.

Kim then brought Moon over the border to the North sign for a few seconds and they held hands as the crossed back into the South.

One man who will certainly be watching the Korean Summit closely is Donald Trump of the United States. With his own historic summit with Kim expected next month, also with North Korea’s nuclear programme up for discussion, Trump said yesterday he could still pull out if he feels it’s “not going to be fruitful.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG discovers 11 soot sources in Rivers

— 27th April 2018

• 3rd anniversary’ll announce state as distinct –Wike Tony John, Port Harcourt Federal Government said it has identified 11 sources of the soot being experienced in Rivers State, and is working out plans to eliminate the dreaded air pollution. Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made the disclosure yesterday, when he spoke at Terabor/…

  • Maiduguri: Military in gun battle with Boko Haram

    — 27th April 2018

    •Killings: Respect human lives, Rev Okoh tells Buhari Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja; Raphael Ede, Enugu Troops of the Nigerian Army were, yesterday night, locked down in a gun duel with Boko Haram who invaded Maiduguri, capital of Borno State. The insurgents made their way through a cashew plantation to the Jiddari Polo area of the…

  • Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

    — 27th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja After  a four-year impasse, the Federal Government, yesterday, ordered the payment of N135 million compensation to the families of those who were killed and wounded at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister…

  • Rivers

    Benue: Gunmen invade IDPs camp, kill 7

    — 27th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Seven internally displaced persons (IDPs) taking refuge at the African Church and LGEA Primary School, Mondo, were, yesterday, killed in Ukemberagya, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State. The latest attack is just two days after the killing of two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners in Mbalom, Gwer Local Government Area,…

  • Oyo approves another 48 Obas

    — 27th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 obas across the state, saying the decision was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs. The government said the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share