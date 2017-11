From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Students from public primary and secondary schools around Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna , Kaduna State, on Tuesday , took to the street to protest sacking of thousands of their teachers by Kaduna State Government.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has stressed that, he would recruit fresh 25,000 to replace the over 21,000 ones that failed the competency test recently conducted by the state government.

The protest was a continuation of what pupils of Local Education Authority, Kawo, Kaduna North local government area started, on Monday.