BREAKING: Kachikwu meeting with Buhari in Aso Rock now

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu is right now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa,Abuja.

The minister who wore black suit arrived the Villa at about 11:35am and we t straight to the President’s office.

Kachikwu’s letter to the President in which he alleged gross insubordination by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) Maikanti Baru, was leaked to the media during the week.

He had alleged that Baru using the NNPC awarded $25 billion contract without following due process.

He had also alleged that the $25 billion contract was struck without consulting the office of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources or the board of the corporation.

Details later..