By Magnus Eze, Abuja

A leadership crisis that had been festering in The Buhari Organization has blown open Wednesday morning.

As the problems boiled over, police moved in and sealed up the premises at Katampe area of Abuja.

This morning, a faction of the feuding body had called for a press briefing to tell their side of the story.

But as journalists that arrived early were seated, police locked up the premises to avoid a clash.

In the melee, those journalists have been held hostage as the arrival of the Divisional Police Officer of the area is awaited to unlock the place.

More details coming