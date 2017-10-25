BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, was conspicuously absent from the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he had been summoned by Justice Okon Abang as a witness in the case involving a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

The Federal High Court had earlier ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of Metuh.

Details later…