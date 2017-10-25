The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - 56 countries, 9 states indicate interest in FESTAC”[email protected] – CBAAC DG
25th October 2017 - 2019: Gombe PDP group cautions against breaching INEC guidelines
25th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive voters – APC tells APGA
25th October 2017 - NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps in Borno
25th October 2017 - More American doctors arrive Kebbi to provide medicare
25th October 2017 - BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial
25th October 2017 - ISIS territory reduced by 87% in 2-yrs, says US
25th October 2017 - Why I want to succeed Amosun, by Ogun Assembly Speaker
25th October 2017 - Nigeria pledges to stop influx of illicit weapons
25th October 2017 - Nigerian charged in connection with alleged $27m Citibank fraud in Singapore
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial

BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial

— 25th October 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, was conspicuously absent from the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he had been summoned by Justice Okon Abang as a witness in the case involving a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

The Federal High Court had earlier ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of Metuh.

Details later…

 

Post Views: 49
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. eb 25th October 2017 at 11:28 am
    Reply

    how many of our past leaders that rule this country have been summon to the court. both in military or in civilian rule. if gej honour such invitation, it will be a slap to niger delta people. let that judge start from the past leaders first.. what a nonsense.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • 2019: Gombe PDP group cautions against breaching INEC guidelines

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Sen. Haruna Garba Solidarity Group has called on its members and all those supporting the call for Sen. Haruna Garba to contest the Gombe State 2019 gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to be cautious in their activities and utterances. The group made the call in a statement…

  • Anambra guber: Stop using Ojukwu’s name to deceive voters – APC tells APGA

    — 25th October 2017

    From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the November 18 elections in Anambra State, Dozie Ikedife Jnr., has urged politicians using the name of late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu to deceive the people to top the act “because Anambra people have demystified the antics of the APGA…

  • NAF fighter jets destroy more Boko Haram camps in Borno

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said two of its fighter jets, engaged in the counter-insurgency war in the north east, have destroyed some hideouts and operational headquarters of the Boko Haram terrorists group in Borno State. The camps destroyed by the fighter planes according to the NAF, were located at Garin Maloma,…

  • More American doctors arrive Kebbi to provide medicare

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Another set of medical doctors from United State of America have arrived in Kebbi State to render free medical services to people of the state. The state government had been collaborating with doctors from the North American country to provide free medicare for the sick in the state. While flagging off…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share