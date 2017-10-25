BREAKING: Jonathan shuns court in Metuh’s trial

56 countries, 9 states indicate interest in FESTAC”[email protected] – CBAAC DG— 25th October 2017
About 56 countries and nine states have indicated interest to participate in the one weeklong commemoration of FESTAC”[email protected] beginning on November 6, in Lagos. Director-General, Centre for Black Arts and African Civilisation (CBAAC), Dr. Ferdinand Anikwe, the told newsmen, in Lagos, that the seven-day programme would end on November 11. Nigeria hosted the first World…
how many of our past leaders that rule this country have been summon to the court. both in military or in civilian rule. if gej honour such invitation, it will be a slap to niger delta people. let that judge start from the past leaders first.. what a nonsense.