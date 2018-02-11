The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: John Shagaya dies in auto crash

BREAKING: John Shagaya dies in auto crash

— 11th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Senator Representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Gen. John Nanzip Shagaya (rtd) was confirmed dead, on Sunday, following a fatal ghastly motor accident he was involved  in along  Ampaire village of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Late John Shagaya’s younger brother, Andrew Ntiam, who confirmed the incident to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, said he got a phone call at about 2:30pm that informed him about the sad incident.

Mr. Ntiam said Shagaya left Langtanag at about 11:30am with an intention of traveling to Jos and got accident in Kanke that claimed his live.

“I was informed at about 2:30pm that Sen. John Shagaya got an accident in Ampaire, the headquarters of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State. I don’t have details of how the incident happen but I was told that the car somersaulted into the bush and he died.

“The driver and the orderly were badly injured and they are currently receiving medical treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and his corpse was deposited at the mortuary of Air Force Hospital Jos.”

It was gathered that Shagaya was traveling from the village to Jos on his Land Crusa Jeep and the car lost control and somersaulted into the bush.

Gen. Shagaya, a founding member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was recently appointed Board Chairman, National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

When Daily Sun visited the family resident in Jos, only the gate man and few individuals were found in the house looking very uncomfortable, weary and sad.

Late Shagaya was elected to the Senate in April 2007 under the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his retirement from the military.

Director of Press and Public Affair, Government House Jos, Emmanuel Nanle said Government will communicate official when they receive clearance from the family.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th February 2018 at 8:26 pm
    Reply

    If you are a native of this territory of the natives, you should know Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives is going on. It is no longer business as usual. If you do not live a war situation life and on the side of the natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

