BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly suspends Dutse Council chair— 10th July 2018
The Jigawa State House of Assembly has suspended the chairman of Dutse Local Government Area.
Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has commended the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) for its commitment to promoting high standard of Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting practices in the country. Governor Dankwambo, who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Alhaji Danladi Pantami Mohammed, gave the commendation at…
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A group, under the aegis of Development Advocacy Group (DAG), in collaboration with Coalition of Osun Youth Organisation (COYO), on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest against the ongoing clamour to zone the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket to the Osun West Senatorial District. The protesters trooped out in their hundreds with…
Sola Ojo, Kaduna As the trial of leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky continues, on Wednesday, at Kaduna State High Court, the Police authority in the state has placed Kaduna residents on security alert. The Police had lost one of senior officer to angry members of IMN during the last arraignment of…
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian army has alerted of the emergence of another deadly Islamic sect known as “Hakika Islamic”. It said the group has strange doctrines similar to that of the Boko Haram . The sect according to the army is headed by one Yahaya Ibrahim, and is currently recruiting young men and…
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Gloria Okafor is a Nollywood actress and producer. This lovable Nnewi-born role interpreter made her acting debut in God of Shiloh and went on to excel in Public Wife. In this interview, Okafor share lessons she learnt from her heartbreak experience, among other issues. Enjoy it. How long have you been in…
There’s nothing like that – Commissioner Ismail Omipidan A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plan by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to dump his Chief of Staff, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his Commissioner for Finance, Bola Olabamiji. Oyetola, who is a cousin to former Lagos State governor…
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with…
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Moji Makanjuola, a renowned broadcaster, has held her audience spellbound for 35 years with her style of presentation and charisma on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). She started her career in journalism having trained in Lagos in 1977 and the NTA TV College, Jos, in 1983. With further training at Voice of…
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Jerome-Mario Utomi Justice, in the words of Thomas Aquinas, is the act of rendering to each person what is truly his or hers and, comes in two different forms; commutative and distributive. While commutative justice calls for equality between two persons, distributive justice is concerned with the importance of each individual to the entire society;…
It is perhaps somewhat odd that, on the day Nigeria was scheduled to play its last group match against Argentina in the ongoing soccer World Cup, a band of criminals plotted and successfully kidnapped the father of Mikel Obi, the captain of the Super Eagles. This happened at a time when everyone focused on the…
The man was originally called Fela Ransome Kuti. To validate his cultural roots as an African original, he changed his name to Fela Anikulapo Kuti. But those who loved him and those who didn’t love him knew him simply as Fela. He had grown through his liberation music and his “yabis” into the nemesis of…
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
