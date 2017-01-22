The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Buhari is alive and well-Presidency
22nd January 2017 - BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
22nd January 2017 - South-east PDP congratulates Fayose
22nd January 2017 - I’ve forgiven those who impeached me –Abia ex Speaker
22nd January 2017 - Emir of Kano advocates islamic finance for sustainable development
22nd January 2017 - Give it your best shot
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia

BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia

— 22nd January 2017
  • Proceeds on exile to Equatorial Guinea

 

Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh has left the country in the wake of elections that ousted him after 22 years in power.

He boarded a plane to Guinea and from there will travel on to exile in Equatorial Guinea, regional group ECOWAS says.
Mr Jammeh was defeated in December’s election by Adama Barrow but went on to challenge the results.

Mr Barrow has been in Senegal but says he will return to The Gambia soon.
In an interview with the BBC, Mr Barrow said he wanted to create a truth and reconciliation committee to investigate allegations of human rights abuses during Mr Jammeh’s time in office.
Marcel de Souza, president of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), said the military operation that had sent West African troops into The Gambia in support of Mr Barrow, was now ended, although some would remain to ensure security.
Yahya Jammeh arrived at the airport amid a large convoy of vehicles and throngs of cheering supporters.
He stood on a small platform to hear ceremonial music performed by a military band and then walked down a long red carpet surrounded by dignitaries.
He climbed the steps to the plane, turned and kissed and waved a Koran at those assembled.
After 22 years in power, he left bound for Guinea where it’s believed he will stay before going on to another country.
Soldiers, supporters and dignitaries were emotional as he left – many of them crying. Many others in The Gambia are glad to see the end of what they considered a dictatorship, where there was little respect for human rights or freedom of speech
The details of the arrangements made – or promises offered to persuade Mr Jammeh to give up power peacefully are not yet known, but there was the real threat of military action from regional states.
He’s the first president to peacefully hand over power in The Gambia since independence from Britain in 1965.
Mr Barrow has been in neighbouring Senegal for days and was inaugurated as president in the Gambian embassy there on Thursday.
Troops from several West African nations, including Senegal, had been deployed in The Gambia, threatening to drive Mr Jammeh out of office if he did not agree to go.
Mr Jammeh’s decision to quit came after talks with the presidents of Guinea and Mauritania.
Guinea’s President Alpha Conde was with Mr Jammeh and his wife on the plane that left Banjul late on Saturday.
In an address on state television, Mr Jammeh, who had once said he would rule The Gambia for a billion years, said he would stand down and that it was “not necessary that a single drop of blood be shed”.
“I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians,” he said.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari is alive and well-Presidency

— 22nd January 2017

The Presidency last night refuted speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a terrible health condition that could lead to his death, saying the president was well and alive. The presidency spoke through the two media aides of the president on media and publicity namely Mr. Femi Adesina who’s the Special Adviser and Mallam Garba…

  • BREAKING: Jammeh flees Gambia

    — 22nd January 2017

    Proceeds on exile to Equatorial Guinea   Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh has left the country in the wake of elections that ousted him after 22 years in power. He boarded a plane to Guinea and from there will travel on to exile in Equatorial Guinea, regional group ECOWAS says. Mr Jammeh was defeated in…

  • Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha

    — 22nd January 2017

    Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has restated that the political future of the Igbo race can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Okorocha, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party, and urged all Igbo living outside the zone to join the…

  • Police shoot two UniOsun students

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Two students of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo, were yesterday shot by some policemen from the headquarters of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force covering Osun, Oyo and Ondo states. Sunday Sun gathered that the victims identified as Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao were hit by the trigger-happy cops…

  • I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni

    — 22nd January 2017

    THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has refuted a newspaper report in which he was quoted to have ordered Otunba Gani Adams to vacate his position as the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).   Ooni Ogunwusi refuted the report in a statement by his Director of Media and Public…

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351