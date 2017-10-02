The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude
2nd October 2017 - Expert advises Nigerians against archaic anti-menstruation beliefs
2nd October 2017 - NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others
2nd October 2017 - ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection
2nd October 2017 - Myanmar, Bangladesh agree on Rohingya repatriation
2nd October 2017 - UPP leaders call for “restructuring of the country”
2nd October 2017 - As rank of world’s refugees swell, places to accommodate them shrink
2nd October 2017 - Don’t insult Buhari, Umahi advises PDP members
2nd October 2017 - Bag of rice to sell for N13,000 soon – Ogbeh
2nd October 2017 - Gunman that killed 50 in Las Vegas concert identified
Home / Cover / World News / ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection

ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection

— 2nd October 2017

Although the FBI has stated that the shooter shooter had no known connection to international terrorist networks, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, and said the shooter converted to Islam several months ago, according to a group that monitors online terrorist networks.

SITE Intel Group said the terror organization claimed responsibility through its Amaq news agency, although ISIS has yet to offer proof of its claim.

“#BREAKING: #ISIS claimed #LasVegas attack, reporting through ‘Amaq that executor is one of its “soldiers” & he converted to Islam months ago,” SITE Intel Group tweeted Monday morning.

The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired down on the crowd of concert-goers at the Route 91 music festival from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Police said he committed suicide before law enforcement broke into his hotel room.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured.

SITE noted earlier in on Monday that ISIS showed featured the Las Vegas Strip in a May video, and that an al Qaeda affiliate in 2014 suggested Las Vegas as a target.

(Source: Washington Examiner)

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude

— 2nd October 2017

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Hassan Kukah, on Monday urged Nigerians to make up their minds to develop good attitudes to promote good governance and peaceful coexistence. Kukah made the call on Monday at `The Platform Nigeria’ powered by the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos. The Platform is an evangelistic tool. The theme of…

  • NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others

    — 2nd October 2017

      The National Judicial Council (NJC) has at its 83rd meeting constituted 15 committees to investigate various allegations in the petitions written against 15 judicial officers, including two chief judges. NJC also admitted a letter from the Zamfara State Government approving the recommendation of the NJC for the compulsory removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka…

  • ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection

    — 2nd October 2017

    Although the FBI has stated that the shooter shooter had no known connection to international terrorist networks, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, and said the shooter converted to Islam several months ago, according to a group that monitors online terrorist networks. SITE Intel Group said…

  • UPP leaders call for “restructuring of the country”

    — 2nd October 2017

    Chief Chikwas Okorie, the National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), has called on the Federal Government to adopt restructuring in addressing the challenges facing Nigerians. Okorie, who made the appeal in Awka on Monday, said things had not worked well in Nigeria because of the inability of the political class to do things right….

  • Don’t insult Buhari, Umahi advises PDP members

    — 2nd October 2017

    Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has advised politicians in the opposition not to insult those in government but to criticise them constructively to enhance development. Umahi spoke at a gala-night to celebrate 21 years of the creation of Ebonyi and the 57th Independence anniversary of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday. He advised members of his…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share