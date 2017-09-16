The Sun News
BREAKING: IPOB never terror group, Ohanaeze replies DHQ

— 16th September 2017
From Chidi  Nnadi, Enugu
The apex Igbo socio-cultural  organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Saturday faulted the Defence Headquarters’ declaration of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a militant terrorist organisation.
Rising from its Imeobi meeting held at the Nike Lake hotel in Enugu last night, Ohanaeze insisted that IPOB is not a terrorist organization going by extant national and international laws, especially the Terrorist Prevention Act 2011, as amended in 2015.
However, the group commended the South East governors for taking far reaching decisions on IPOB in their last meeting, which it said was aimed at dousing the high tension caused by the army laying siege to the region.
The apex Igbo body said that it stands for a united Nigeria under a restructured federal system of government that would guarantee justice, equity and fairness.
Reading their communique after the meeting, the President General ‎of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, flanked by other Igbo leaders, condemned the military operation in the zone and urged the army to terminate the exercise without further delay.
The group said it would soon hold a special summit in support of the restructuring agenda, adding that they  support all the resolutions of the Southern leaders forum.
The group noted that the continued policy ‎of marginalization of the South East zone was the basic cause of renewed agitation by pro-Biafra groups.
Those who attended the meeting included, President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe.
Others are former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof Joe Irukwu, former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Joe Nworgu, former Minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro, former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Prof Chigozie Ogbu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Dr. Greg Ibe and former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.
XXX
Post Views: 14
  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 16th September 2017 at 10:33 pm
    IPOB, in the international and global communities’ best of knowledge, is not a terrorist organization, and will never be, as the NIGERIA Military senseless mascare, tagged “python dance” mission, under the evil activities of the Northern political cabals had always wanted to achieve!

    They are agitating for the course of all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty, especially on equal social justices, fairness, and equity for all and sundry, irrespective of tribes and religious differences!

    The current NIGERIA Federal Government system is highly corrupt with all sorts of political dishonesty, insincerity, selfishness, marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions and social injustices, especially in favour of the Northern Caliphate Muslims against other NIGERIANS!

    No reasonable human being will accept such playing injustices, unfairness and all sorts of political wickedness against the selected tribes and, especially against the Igbos of the South-East and South-South, as if all is well in today’s NIGERIA!

    All is not well.

    Every thing is politically and economically wrong with this country NIGERIA under President Buhari’s administration till date!

