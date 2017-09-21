The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia

BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia

— 21st September 2017

….May declare Nnamdi Kanu wanted after court proscribed IPOB

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently on his way to Umuahia, the Abia State Capital, to monitor activities of the members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), in the state.

The IGP, who is in company of top police officers on the trip, is expected to visit Aba, where a police station was razed down by suspected IPOB members.

There were rumours that the police chief might declare the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, wanted after a Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Wednesday, gave legal backing to the Executive Order of the Federal Government proscribing the IPOB and and its activities.

While in the state, the IGP is expected to hold series of meetings with police personnel  on general security, discuss welfare of personnel and the way forward in  tackling activities of criminals  which has reached an alarm stage in the past days.

Top police sources told Daily Sun that following the court prosecution of IPOB, on Wednesday, in Abuja, the police may declare the IPOB leader wanted and commence the process of his arrest.

The source also said that this would be made known at the end of the IGP, visit to the state.

The source hinted that the arrest of the IPOB, leader may, however, be delayed for now to avoid tension which is already rife in the region.

When contacted to know weather or not the IPOB leader was on the wanted list of the police, Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said “I dont understand what you mean by looking for Nnamdi Kanu. For anybody that has committed an offence, he is liable for arrest and prosecution.”

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Marty 21st September 2017 at 2:03 pm
    Reply

    Is the Police wanting to arrest Nnamdi Kanu for post or pre-proscription offences?

