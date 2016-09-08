The Sun News
8th September 2016 - Akure motorparks wear new garb, now ‘Ogogoro’ joints
8th September 2016 - We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo
8th September 2016 - Magu: Erasing traits of Nigeria Police in EFCC
8th September 2016 - COREN: Collapsed building: COREN vows to punish erring engineers
8th September 2016 - Restructuring Nigeria can work if… –Idika Kalu
8th September 2016 - Nobody can sponsor Labour against Kogi govt. –Edoka, Kogi NLC chairman
8th September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Shun ‘Recession Team’, PDP urges voters
8th September 2016 - Telecom sector’s contribution to GDP rises to 10%
8th September 2016 - MTN plans bond sale to raise $1bn NCC fine
BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo
INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo

— 8th September 2016

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will proceed with the governorship elections in Edo State despite security advice from the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force.
The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) had in press conference on Wednesday, advised INEC to postpone the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2016 in Edo state.

The two security agencies said the advice was based on credible intelligence at its disposal, which suggests that insurgents are planning to attack vulnerable communities and soft targets, with high population during the forthcoming Sallah celebrations between 12th and 13th September.

The agencies said Edo State is amongst the states being earmarked for these planned attacks.

In a joint statement, the agencies reminded the public that similar threats were issued during the May 1, Labour Day and Democracy Day, May 29, celebrations as well as the Eid-el-Fitr holidays in July, 2016.

The statement further adds that “the security agencies were able to decisively disrupt and thwart the insurgents’ plan. In the same vein, while election is important, the security agencies cannot allow the peace of the country to be disrupted, and we will continue to remain vigilant and ensure consolidation of the successes gained in the current counter-insurgency fight.

“It is in regard of these that we are appealing to INEC which has the legal duty to regulate elections in the country to consider the need for possible postponement of the date of the election in Edo State, in order to enable security agencies deal decisively with the envisaged terrorist threats”, they said.

Philip Nwosu

PIC.17. FROM LEFT: ZONAL COMMANDING OFFICER, RS2HQ FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY COMMISSION, MR DEMOLA LAWAL; DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL (OPERATIONS), MR BOBOYE OYEYEMI; LAGOS STATE SECTOR COMMANDER, MR NSEOBONG AKPABIO, AND HEAD OF SERVICE, NATIONAL UNIFORM LICENSING SCHEME, MR HYGINUS FUOMSUK, DURING THE OPENING OF THE SPECIAL ZONAL OPERATORS MEETING IN LAGOS ON FRIDAY (22/06/12).

We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal

— 8th September 2016

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Corps Marshal of the Nigerian Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi has disclosed that the Corps lost nine of their officers to road crashes in the last six months. Oyeyemi who stated this during the flag off of the Ember months campaign held at the NURTW Motor Park, North Bank, Makurdi…

    BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will proceed with the governorship elections in Edo State despite security advice from the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force. The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) had in press conference on Wednesday, advised INEC to postpone the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September…

  • KALU IDIKA KALU

    Restructuring Nigeria can work if… –Idika Kalu

    — 8th September 2016

    By Vincent Kalu Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has said that it was irresponsible for the Federal Government to give bailout funds to states. Kalu, who once aspired to be president of the nation on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this interview also spoke on the burning issue of…

  • Comrade-Onuh-Edoka-Kogi-NLC

    Nobody can sponsor Labour against Kogi govt. –Edoka, Kogi NLC chairman

    — 8th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Organised labour and the Kogi State government have been having a running battle over welfare of workers via payment of salaries and now the seemingly unending staff screening exercise which has taken well over six months, yet a large chunk of the workers are yet to be paid. Recently, the labour…

  • Ize iyamu

    Edo Guber Watch: Shun ‘Recession Team’, PDP urges voters

    — 8th September 2016

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of Saturday’s election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the electorate in the state not to vote for “the Recession Team”, as that would be a repeat of the mistakes of the 2015 general election. The party also urged security agencies, especially the new Commissioner of Police in the…

  • nbs

    Telecom sector’s contribution to GDP rises to 10%

    — 8th September 2016

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has recorded its biggest addition to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in six years, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This it explained was because the sector for the first time in six years, is contributing as much as 9.8 per cent of…

  • cmyk logo on yellow

    MTN plans bond sale to raise $1bn NCC fine

    — 8th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun with agency report MTN Group has appointed four banks to organise fixed-income securities investors’ fora as it seeks fund to settle the $1 billion fine imposed by the National Communications Commission (NCC), among other pressing needs. The Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Wednesday that it has mandated Barclays Bank Plc,…

  • cbn

    Tackling hurdles frustrating forex liquidity in Nigeria

    — 8th September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna The refusal of commercial banks to sell $50,000 weekly from the Diaspora remittances to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) as mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), leaves a sour taste in the mouth of stakeholders. This is coming after nine banks were recently accused by the CBN of breaching the Treasury…

  • Hadiza bala usman

    NPA to investigate $1.5bn loss from oil sector monopoly

    — 8th September 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has vowed to investigate complaints of monopoly in the oil and gas sector. Managing Director of NPA, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, gave the assurance during an inspection of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) and Nigerdock in Lagos yesterday. Bala Usman maintained that NPA under her watch…

  • ipman cc

    LINC, IPMAN partner to boost petroleum products availability

    — 8th September 2016

    By Moses Akaigwe The Federal Government’s partial deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sub-sector received a boost recently when two major players in the industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forge a strategic partnership that will enhance the benefits of the exercise, especially in the area of availability of refined products. LINC…

