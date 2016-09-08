BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will proceed with the governorship elections in Edo State despite security advice from the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force.

The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) had in press conference on Wednesday, advised INEC to postpone the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2016 in Edo state.

The two security agencies said the advice was based on credible intelligence at its disposal, which suggests that insurgents are planning to attack vulnerable communities and soft targets, with high population during the forthcoming Sallah celebrations between 12th and 13th September.

The agencies said Edo State is amongst the states being earmarked for these planned attacks.

In a joint statement, the agencies reminded the public that similar threats were issued during the May 1, Labour Day and Democracy Day, May 29, celebrations as well as the Eid-el-Fitr holidays in July, 2016.

The statement further adds that “the security agencies were able to decisively disrupt and thwart the insurgents’ plan. In the same vein, while election is important, the security agencies cannot allow the peace of the country to be disrupted, and we will continue to remain vigilant and ensure consolidation of the successes gained in the current counter-insurgency fight.

“It is in regard of these that we are appealing to INEC which has the legal duty to regulate elections in the country to consider the need for possible postponement of the date of the election in Edo State, in order to enable security agencies deal decisively with the envisaged terrorist threats”, they said.