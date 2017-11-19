BREAKING: INEC announces Willie Obiano winner

It was a landslide victory for the incumbent Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Willie Obiano, has emerged the winner of the Anambra State governorship election.

Announcing the result, the Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Zanna Akpagu,said the incumbent governor won in all the 21 local governments of the state with a total of 234,071 votes.

Tony Nwoye, his closest rival and candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ganered 98, 752 votes While Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, came third with 70, 293 votes.

The exercise was carried out on Saturday with candidates of about 37 political parties contesting for the exalted position of the governor of the state.

Leading contenders for the position were candidates of APGA, Obiano; Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The election which witnessed an impressive turn out of voters also boasted of adequate security.

After the collation of the results of the votes from the different local governments of the state on Sunday figures announced showed that Obiano is the winner.

Candidate Party Votes

Obiano APGA 234,071

Nwoye APC 98,752

Obaze PDP 70,293

Chidoka UPP 7, 746

