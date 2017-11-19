The Sun News
BREAKING: INEC announces Willie Obiano winner

19th November 2017

 

It was a landslide victory for the incumbent Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Willie Obiano, has emerged the winner of the Anambra State governorship election.

Announcing the result, the  Chief Returning Officer for the election, Professor Zanna Akpagu,said the incumbent governor won in all the 21 local governments of the state with a total of 234,071 votes.

Tony Nwoye, his closest rival and candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ganered 98, 752 votes  While Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  came third with  70, 293 votes.

The exercise was carried out on Saturday with candidates of about 37 political parties contesting for the exalted position of the governor of the state.

Leading contenders for the position were candidates of APGA, Obiano; Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The election which witnessed an impressive turn out of voters also boasted of adequate security.

After the collation of the results of the votes from the different local governments of the state on Sunday figures announced showed that Obiano is the winner.

 

Candidate                    Party                 Votes

 

Obiano                         APGA               234,071

 

Nwoye                        APC                    98,752

 

Obaze                         PDP                    70,293

 

Chidoka                      UPP                     7, 746

 

 

As it is, the final announcement of the results and declaration of the winner are still being awaited.

 

 

Buhari congratulates Jonathan at 60

— 19th November 2017

  From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former president Goodluck Jonathan who turns 60, on Monday. In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he joined members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of the former President, and his family in…

  • Fayose slams FG over hiring of Malaysian economic experts for N458m

    — 19th November 2017

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has questioned the rationale behind the Federal Government’s hiring of consultants from Malaysia with the sum of N458 million to help Nigeria build her economic capacity, saying; “the federal government’s action is a clear vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and economic experts in the country.”…

  • PDP chair: Fayose calls for shadow election among S’ West aspirants

    — 19th November 2017

    Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has advocated the conduct of primary election among the national chairmanship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest geopolitical zone, so as to have a solid front in the coming national convention of the party. Contrary to insinuations that he opposed the national chairmanship position…

  • Annie Okonkwo congratulates Obiano

    — 19th November 2017

    Senator Annie Okonkwo has sent his message of congratulations to Governor Willie Obiano for his clean sweep victory and reelection today in the Anambra gubernatorial race. In his essage through a statement from his edia adviser, Collins Steve Ugwu, Sen. Okonkwo said, the victory of the incumbent, Obiano and the party, is significant not just…

