BREAKING: I’ll seek re-election in 2019 – Buhari declares

Segun Adio, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu

Information reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.

He made the declaration at the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“It is true that the President has announced his intention to run at the 2019 elections”, said a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Dogwa, who confirmed the development to newsmen outside the party secretariat.

The story was also corroborated by personal assistance to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet on his handle @BashirAhmaad

Details later…