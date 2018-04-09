The Sun News
BREAKING: I’ll seek re-election in 2019 – Buhari declares

— 9th April 2018

Segun Adio, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Romanus Ugwu

Information reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.

He made the declaration at the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“It is true that the President has announced his intention to run at the 2019 elections”, said a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Dogwa, who  confirmed the development to newsmen outside the party secretariat.

The story was also corroborated by personal assistance to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, in a tweet on his handle @BashirAhmaad

Details later…

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th April 2018 at 12:15 pm
    Reply

    If the said 2019 will come. If the fraudulent political name Nigeria will exist in this natives territory in 2019. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

