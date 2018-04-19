Fred Itua, Abuja

Twenty four hours after some hoodlums invaded the Senate and carted away the mace, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, as returned it to the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, the mace was handed over to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Omolori on behalf of Ekweremadu.

More details to follow…..