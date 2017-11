From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, is right now on his way to the National Assembly to honor the invitation by the Senate ad-hoc committee investigating compromise allegations against him and the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The IGP who has just concluded a meeting with some selected state commissioners of police over the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State is accompanied by members of the Police Management Team and an officer from the public relations department.

The Senate had on October 16 summoned the IGP to appear before it’s panel to respond to allegations against him by Senator Isah Misau.

Chairman of the committee, Francis Alimikhena, had threatened to issue a warrant of arrest of the IGP, after he failed to appear before it last Wednesday.