Breaking: If Nigeria is broken into components, Northern Nigeria will be poorest – Sanusi
— 5th April 2017
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that should Nigerian be broken into smaller components today, the northern part of the country would be the poorest of the regions.
The Emir also urged Muslims to imbibe and adopt western education and stop using religion and culture to set the region backward.
Emir Sanusi said this in his key note address during the opening ceremony of Kaduna State’s investment ands economic summit (KADINVEST), titled ‘Promoting Investment Amidst Economic Challenges’.
The emir then urged that it would be wrong to mirror living standard in the north in line with the oil rich Niger Delta, commercially viable Lagos and business oriented south-east.
He also said that the North East and West are the most poorest in the country and even in the world.
Other Muslim countries have pushed on. We are fighting culture, we are fighting civilisation. You tell me that you should not write love book in northern Nigerian. He also says it is wrong to burn books of science based on religion.
“What is the crime of those books?” he asks. Going further, he questioned the right of people in having more children in the region without having the resource to take care of them.
“Of what benefit is it to the north, having three million children roaming about?” he asks.
Na lie, North has stollen more than enough from this present Nigeria to make them rich for ever but inspite that we are better off going our ways than to remain perpetual slaves to the North and Britain.
Which is the result of past foolishness of north- succumbed to be used and deceived by Britain, abandoned their abundant economic potentials, focused only on oil they do not have etc. If they do not learn from Igbos of Republic Of Biafra to establish their Northern Republic now, and to build their future base on their backgrounds, hunger and poverty will erase them on the surface of the earth, Sanusi words himself will be empty noise- persons like him owe the northern people such secured existence and future base on their backgrounds and entity now.
Your Eminence, thank you for coming out with the whole truth and stack reality of the situation. It is voices like yours that the average northerner is waiting to hear on the way forward for Nigeria, so that both the eagle and the eaglet will perch.That is, to restructure Nigeria for peace and development. There is no alternative to that. The lopsided nature of Nigeria presently cannot take this country anywhere. When you were the CBN Governor, you donated the sum of N300m to your home state, Kano. You are able to do that because you are a northerner. Neither Chukwuma Soludo nor the present CBN Governor will ve the balls to do such without hell being let lose. They will lose their jobs. Equality is equity. To ensure the north continues to enjoy their privileged position in Nigeria, your Eminence should endeavour to mobilize massive support for the restructuring of the federation. They should rally round and pressurize the president to take necessary steps towards the restructuring of Nigeria for the greater good of all Nigerians.
@iwoliwo: I agree with you. The north has and continue to control the oil wealth. Today, the refinery in Kaduna has crude oil reserve of 100 years plus. Move over, the mineral resources, farm produce and Saudi Arabia will come to their help. The north are just lazy. They are afraid to work. But, we – southerners will help the north. We will get visa and come and help you. So, don’t be afraid. It is better we go our separate ways than to continue to be massacred, living in fear, in bondage and as slaves in our own land. God forbid! Enough is enough.