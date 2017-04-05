Breaking: If Nigeria is broken into components, Northern Nigeria will be poorest – Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that should Nigerian be broken into smaller components today, the northern part of the country would be the poorest of the regions.

The Emir also urged Muslims to imbibe and adopt western education and stop using religion and culture to set the region backward.

Emir Sanusi said this in his key note address during the opening ceremony of Kaduna State’s investment ands economic summit (KADINVEST), titled ‘Promoting Investment Amidst Economic Challenges’.

The emir then urged that it would be wrong to mirror living standard in the north in line with the oil rich Niger Delta, commercially viable Lagos and business oriented south-east.

He also said that the North East and West are the most poorest in the country and even in the world.

Other Muslim countries have pushed on. We are fighting culture, we are fighting civilisation. You tell me that you should not write love book in northern Nigerian. He also says it is wrong to burn books of science based on religion.

“What is the crime of those books?” he asks. Going further, he questioned the right of people in having more children in the region without having the resource to take care of them.

“Of what benefit is it to the north, having three million children roaming about?” he asks.