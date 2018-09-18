John Adams, Minna

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and a former governor of Abia State, who is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, are currently meeting behind closed doors at IBB’s uphill mansion, in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The APC chieftain arrived at the IBB home at exactly 12:08p.m in a convoy of three black Lexus SUVs and two Hillux vans occupied by security personnel. The former Abia State governor was accompanied on the visit by some associates.

Dr. Kalu and his entourage were ushered into the visitors room of the former president’s mansion.

The APC chieftain’s associates were later asked to excuse the duo before going into the closed door meeting.

The details of the meeting were not known as the time of filing this report.

Details later…