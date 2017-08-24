BREAKING: I didn’t oppose restructuring – Sultan of Sokoto

Hajj: Group hails FG intervention on Saudi’s maltreatment of Nigerian pilgrims— 24th August 2017
From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a non-governmental organisation, monitoring the on-going Hajj operations in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia, has commended the Federal Government for taking “immediate and proactive steps” in seeking redress for two Nigerian pilgrims reportedly man-handled by Saudi security agents at the Madina airport. In a statement, issued,…
All Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry across the country and in diaspora, hope there is Godly and democractic transparency, honesty, sincerity and credibility in this statement!