BREAKING: I didn't oppose restructuring – Sultan of Sokoto

BREAKING: I didn’t oppose restructuring – Sultan of Sokoto

— 24th August 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has denied claims that he was opposed to calls that the country should be restructured.

The Sultan, who is attending the 25th Anniversary Event of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC),‎ in Abuja, said he was misquoted by a section of the media when he spoke at an event organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday.

He said what he opposed was the disintegration of the country. Instead, he maintained that he wanted a fair and just society where the rights of every Nigerian would be respected.

Details later…

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 24th August 2017 at 12:32 pm
    All Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry across the country and in diaspora, hope there is Godly and democractic transparency, honesty, sincerity and credibility in this statement!

