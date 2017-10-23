BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive has submitted a report on the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina.

Buhari had in a memo on Monday demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior before the end of the day’s work.

“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work Monday, October 23.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, “I have confirmation that the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita has brought the report on the reengagement of Maina as directed by the president. This is being studied as other reports are awaited.“

Maina was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.