The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina
23rd October 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA best player 2017
23rd October 2017 - Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for top prize
23rd October 2017 - Libyan PM calls for prompt return of Spanish Embassy
23rd October 2017 - Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose
23rd October 2017 - SEC writes Oando, reveals insider deals
23rd October 2017 - Enugu police nab man over sex worker’s death
23rd October 2017 -   NLC to Buhari: Thanks for sacking Maina, investigate him too
23rd October 2017 - Drama over Maina as HoS Oyo-Ita denies involvement
23rd October 2017 - Rohingyas must go home, Bangladesh says
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina

BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina

— 23rd October 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive has submitted a report on the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina.

Buhari had in a memo on Monday demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior before the end of the day’s work.

“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work Monday, October 23.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, “I have confirmation that the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Oyo-Ita has brought the report on the reengagement of Maina as directed by the president. This is being studied as other reports are awaited.“

Maina was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: HoS Oyo-Ita submits report on Maina

— 23rd October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive has submitted a report on the recall of former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed Maina. Buhari had in a memo on Monday demanded a full report…

  • Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA best player 2017

    — 23rd October 2017

    The Real Madrid player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has clinched  the top award as the best FIFA men’s player for 2017 ahead of his bitter rival Lionel Messi. Speaking after receiving the award, Ronaldo described the event as a great moment of his life, especially his to emergance as the best player in the world The Real…

  • Best FIFA Football Awards 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battle it out for top prize

    — 23rd October 2017

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to battle it out for the main prize at the Best FIFA Football Awards. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo won the prestigious gong last year and is the favourite to retain the award. The stars of football will come together in London on Monday with a number of other prizes…

  • Buhari’s sack of Maina, an afterthought – Fayose

    — 23rd October 2017

    Fayose calls for his arrest, prosecution Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the immediate disengagement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, as an afterthought. He said: “The president only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him…

  • SEC writes Oando, reveals insider deals

    — 23rd October 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday wrote the management of the Oando Plc, revealing gross insider dealings and other alleged unwholesome practices that forced it to wield the big stick. The letter is coming as anxious stakeholders await the outcome of the forensic audit of the embattled oil firm,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share