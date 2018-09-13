– The Sun News
BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze

Billy Graham Abel Yola

Three Adamawa communities of Gon, Bolki  and  Nzomosu in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State were, on Thursday, set ablaze by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The lawmaker representing Numan constituency at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodom Tayedi, told newsmen that the herdsmen had already burnt down the three communities and were advancing towards other neighboring communities.

The legislator further explained that the number of casualties could not be ascertained as at the time of filing the report as locals scampered for safety in the bush.

The legislator lamented that the attackers are strangely mobilising from Abbare, a place where soldiers are currently camped.

“There are soldiers camped in Abbare, yet these attackers will always mobilise from that Abbare.

“There is never a time they’ll attack and I never called security agents as member representing the constituency.

“I just called the Brigade Commander again and he assured me that troops are on their way to the area.

“We had intelligence report of the attack and reported to the paramount ruler who always passed the same information to the security but they will always come and destroy our community,” she lamented.

The member was worried that even if the soldiers mobilised and got to the communities, they might find it difficult to access the affected part of the locality due to flooding at this rainy season

The acting PPRO of the state police command, Habibu Musa, did not respond to calls as at press time.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th September 2018 at 7:37 pm
    It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc., can burn this territory natives houses etc., but can never burn the natives God given soil. The burnt this territory natives houses etc. will be rebuild after the full conquest in Sokoto. No fulani will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives, must be annihilated and erased on every inch of this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Strike point number one are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. Any this territory natives in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

