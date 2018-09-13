BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze

Billy Graham Abel Yola

Three Adamawa communities of Gon, Bolki and Nzomosu in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State were, on Thursday, set ablaze by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The lawmaker representing Numan constituency at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodom Tayedi, told newsmen that the herdsmen had already burnt down the three communities and were advancing towards other neighboring communities.

The legislator further explained that the number of casualties could not be ascertained as at the time of filing the report as locals scampered for safety in the bush.

The legislator lamented that the attackers are strangely mobilising from Abbare, a place where soldiers are currently camped.

“There are soldiers camped in Abbare, yet these attackers will always mobilise from that Abbare.

READ ALSO: China’s relationship with Africa not to colonise continent – Sen. Sani

“There is never a time they’ll attack and I never called security agents as member representing the constituency.

“I just called the Brigade Commander again and he assured me that troops are on their way to the area.

“We had intelligence report of the attack and reported to the paramount ruler who always passed the same information to the security but they will always come and destroy our community,” she lamented.

The member was worried that even if the soldiers mobilised and got to the communities, they might find it difficult to access the affected part of the locality due to flooding at this rainy season

The acting PPRO of the state police command, Habibu Musa, did not respond to calls as at press time.