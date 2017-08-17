The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Hate speech now terrorism, FG says in new law

BREAKING: Hate speech now terrorism, FG says in new law

— 17th August 2017

…Osinbajo, govs in security retreat

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government is drawing the line on hate speeches declaring that henceforth it will  categorized as an Act of Terrorism.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo stated at the opening of the Security Retreat with members of the National Economic Council currently going on to discuss the security situation in the country.

Osinbajo is chairman of the NEC which comprises of governors of the 36 states, Chief Justice of the Federation and other key government officials.

The retreat is looking into matters of hate speeches as well as security in states with a focus on state policing.

The retreat is also coming on the heels of calls by the government for groups and individuals to desist from hate speeches, even as calls from different parts of the country for restructuring persists

Those at the retreat include all state governors, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rted), Service Chiefs, Director General Department of Security Service,  Lawan Daura, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Acting Chairman Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and other senior government officials.

Ikenna Emewu

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th August 2017 at 1:34 pm
    Helpless illiterates of law and civil society, fallen political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria. Who do not know the definition and interpretation of terrorism and so-called hate speech by law. As I already said, what is going on is Political Revolution not insinuating or nickname hate speech etc., on the other hand every human has a right to hate base on reason and express his or her hatred base on reason- any who think otherwise is psychologically insane. Every Biafran of the five south east states of God given Republic Of Biafra have every right by law to hate base on reason and express his or her hatred base on reason. And as it stands, the battle has begun- political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria has till August 31. 2017 to hand over all the barracks in the God given Biafraland of the five south east states to Biafran officers or face Biafran fire from September 2017. Every Igbo man and woman in the military or police have to prepare to take over the barracks in the God given Biafraland of the five south east states before August 31. 2017, and also prepare for the battle to take over the barracks, should the enemy prefer Biafran fire. God Is With Us!!!

