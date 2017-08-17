BREAKING: Hate speech now terrorism, FG says in new law

…Osinbajo, govs in security retreat

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The federal government is drawing the line on hate speeches declaring that henceforth it will categorized as an Act of Terrorism.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo stated at the opening of the Security Retreat with members of the National Economic Council currently going on to discuss the security situation in the country.

Osinbajo is chairman of the NEC which comprises of governors of the 36 states, Chief Justice of the Federation and other key government officials.

The retreat is looking into matters of hate speeches as well as security in states with a focus on state policing.

The retreat is also coming on the heels of calls by the government for groups and individuals to desist from hate speeches, even as calls from different parts of the country for restructuring persists

Those at the retreat include all state governors, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rted), Service Chiefs, Director General Department of Security Service, Lawan Daura, Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Acting Chairman Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and other senior government officials.