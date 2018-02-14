The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Zimbabwe: Morgan Tsvangirai is dead at 65
14th February 2018 - South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President
14th February 2018 - Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police
14th February 2018 - TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’
14th February 2018 - Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term
14th February 2018 - State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups
14th February 2018 - FG has bailed out states with N1.19tr – Osinbajo
14th February 2018 - UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe
14th February 2018 - 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco
14th February 2018 - Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured
Home / Cover / National / Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

— 14th February 2018
Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police.

Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate, state governors and the federal parliament had agreed to allow states to have their police.

They backed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who stated at the opening of the event on Thursday that state police was “the way to go.”

Other issues on the agenda is the Recovery of stamp duties and Improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through harmonized motor registry/traffic management system by Dimensions Information Technology.

The meeting which started at 9pm is presided over by the NGF Chairman and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulazeez Yari. The first meeting for the year held on January 17th and they were briefed by the constitutional amendment committee headed by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, health agenda for 2018 which was meant to get their commitment to universal health care coverage, polio eradication and nutrition among others.

The governors were also briefed by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on the finances due the state.

Those in attendance as at the time of filing this report were, governors of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, Borno, Kashim Shettima,  Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Jigawa, Ibrahim Hassan, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Nasarawa, Tanko Al-makura, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The deputy governors in attendance are Benue, Benson Abounu, Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe, Enugu, Cecelia Ezeilo, Plateau, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, Osun, Titi Laoye-Tomori, Rivers, Ipalibo Banigo, Ogun, Yetunde Onanuga, Akwa Ibom, Moses Ekpo Ekiti, Kolapo Olusola, Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu,  and Lagos, Dr. Oluranti Adebule.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Aderonke Bello

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

— 14th February 2018

The Guardian Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, has resigned after days of defying orders from the ruling African National Congress to leave office and on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament. In a televised address to the nation late on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said he was a disciplined member of the ANC,…

  • Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja. The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the…

  • TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’

    — 14th February 2018

    Erstwhile Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Tope Aluko has said that he has apologised to the State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose for all that he did in the past, vowing  to remain committed and loyal to the governor and all that he represents. A release issued by Chief Press…

  • Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

    — 14th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries. “We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday,…

  • State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups

    — 14th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the three major ethnic nationalities in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi’Nyigede have lambasted the Coalition of Norther Groups for calling for a state of emergency in Benue and other states over insecurity. The leaders of the various ethnic lobbies led by the President General of Mdzough…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share