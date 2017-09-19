The Sun News
BREAKING: FUNAAB gets new VC, Registrar, Bursar

BREAKING: FUNAAB gets new VC, Registrar, Bursar

— 19th September 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor.

He is Professor Felix Kolawole Salako.

Prof. Salako, until his appointment, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) of the institution.

Similarly, the Council has also approved the appointment of Dr. Hakeem Adekola and Mr. Chukwunwike Ezepeazu, to the positions of the Registrar and Bursar, respectively.

The new appointments, according to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Aboki Zawha, in a statement from the Directorate of Public Relations of FUNNAB, was guided by rules, regulations and the Act establishing the University.

Zawha said: “We, as a Council were guided by provisions of the Act, the rules of the University and Federal Character. We, as a Council decided to set up a Committee that conducted the screening of all applicants and afterwards mandated the Technical Committee to see whether the applicants complied with advertisement about the position they applied for.

“The Technical Committee came up with good list and presented it to the Selection Board. Recommendations were made to the Council and we approved the list and other recommendations that were submitted.”

The VC designate, a Professor of Soil Physics in the Department of Soil Science and Land Management, was born in 1961 and hails from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

He attended Igbobi College, Lagos. He later proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nusukka where he obtained B.A Agric (Hons) and M.Sc degrees in Soil Sciences in 1983 and 1986 respectively and later bagged his Ph.D in Soil Science from the University of Ibadan in 1997.

Salako joined the services of FUNAAB in 2000 as a Senior Lecturer and moved up the academic ladder to become a Professor in 2006.

Meanwhile, the new Registrar designate was until his appointment the Deputy Registrar in charge of Senate Affairs at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye while Mr. Ezekpeazu was a former Bursar at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja and visiting Bursar on sabbatical at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia State.

