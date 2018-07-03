The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: French President Macron arrives Abuja

BREAKING: French President Macron arrives Abuja

— 3rd July 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

French President Emmanuel Macron, has arrived Abuja in a Presidential aircraft Airbus 330.

President Macron touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 3:10pm.

He was earlier expected to arrive at 2:30pm, but the arrival was delayed by an hour.

The French President was received by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello; French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer and top Nigerian government officials.

Onyeama said, while in Nigeria, President Macron would focus primarily on security and economy.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 7:12 pm
    Reply

    This natives territory of Disintegrated Republics is neither France affairs nor EU affairs. This natives territory of Disintegrated Republics is Southern Countries Union- SCU affairs which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. It is either France respect Southern Countries Union- SCU affairs or pay the price in this 21st century world international order. France banditry on African Soil is over and gone forever. France military, police must vacate African Soil now or they will be manure on African Soil. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. God Is With Us!!!

