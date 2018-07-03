Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

French President Emmanuel Macron, has arrived Abuja in a Presidential aircraft Airbus 330.

President Macron touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 3:10pm.

He was earlier expected to arrive at 2:30pm, but the arrival was delayed by an hour.

The French President was received by the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello; French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer and top Nigerian government officials.

Onyeama said, while in Nigeria, President Macron would focus primarily on security and economy.