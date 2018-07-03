Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen— 3rd July 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu No longer comfortable with the numerous killings in various parts of the country, Igbo pressure group, Voice from the East (VEAST) has given the Fulani herdsmen in the South East as well as Anioma, in Delta State, and Ikwere in Rivers State, up till August 31, 2018 to vacate their land and…
