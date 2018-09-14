BREAKING: Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has resigned.

It is not clear when she submitted her resignation letter.

According to our source, the resignation followed the allegation of not serving the compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and obtaining a certificate that the NYSC have disowned.

The minister felt that her position is becoming untenable and is hurting the President in the run up to the 2019 election.