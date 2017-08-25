BREAKING: FG wants Nnamdi Kanu’s bail revoked

IPOB carpets Ben Nwabueze over call to dump agitation for restructuring— 25th August 2017
…..Says, ‘It’s referendum or nothing’ From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, said that it was no secret that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a great admirer of the very eminent Prof. Ben Nwabueze which does not in any way translate to an agreement to stop the agitation…
The issue has nothing to do with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. It is kanu with ipob and eca affairs, as the issue involved territories that are not part of Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states and kanu with ipob do not abide by principles of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states.
We are ready. This is now Igbo and Fulani match. We won the last match and this time around you will be given a red card never to come back again. We don’t care about how you stage the game with your already defeated players but one thing you must know your days are numbered. If your boys are afraid of you, we are not because you’re not God. You can’t escape this one. This going to be an example to all your cabals. The battle line and the red flag. What your back.
We shall never allow that terrorist called kanu shed the blood of our children then run away to some safe haven. Our families and children are more relevant to us than a terrorist. Nigeria will deal with him ruthlessly as well as all those criminals sponsoring him.