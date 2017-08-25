The Sun News
BREAKING: FG wants Nnamdi Kanu's bail revoked

From: Godwin Tsa

The Federal Government has filed an application seeking the revocation of the bail granted to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.
In a motion on notice brought pursuant to section 169 and 173 (2)(b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, the Federal Government sought an order of the court revoking the bail granted the 1st defendant (Kanu) on April 25, 2017.
In addition, the applicant asked the court for an order directing the arrest and committing the 1st defendant to custody pending trial.
Details soon…

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th August 2017 at 6:35 pm
    The issue has nothing to do with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. It is kanu with ipob and eca affairs, as the issue involved territories that are not part of Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states and kanu with ipob do not abide by principles of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states.

  2. Alain 25th August 2017 at 7:35 pm
    We are ready. This is now Igbo and Fulani match. We won the last match and this time around you will be given a red card never to come back again. We don’t care about how you stage the game with your already defeated players but one thing you must know your days are numbered. If your boys are afraid of you, we are not because you’re not God. You can’t escape this one. This going to be an example to all your cabals. The battle line and the red flag. What your back.

  3. susan 25th August 2017 at 8:02 pm
    We shall never allow that terrorist called kanu shed the blood of our children then run away to some safe haven. Our families and children are more relevant to us than a terrorist. Nigeria will deal with him ruthlessly as well as all those criminals sponsoring him.

