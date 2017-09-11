The Sun News
BREAKING: FG orders investigation into Egbin MD's immigration status

BREAKING: FG orders investigation into Egbin MD’s immigration status

— 11th September 2017

From: Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has ordered investigation into the immigration status of the Managing Director of Egbin Power Plc, Mr. Dallas Peavey.

Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babtunde Fashola, stated this at the 19th Power Sector Stakeholders meeting in Lagos, on Monday.

The minister said Peavey arrived the country on August 17 without a visa, an offence which is punishable under the law.

  1. Naijaman 11th September 2017 at 5:49 pm
    How the fuck did Mr Peavey pass through In-bound Immigration & got admitted into the country without a visa in the first place? Does he have a Naija passport? Edgin Power Plc sounds like an important biz outfit, and its foreign MD national couldn’t have just wangled himself into the country without proper documentation. Or is it because he is a “whiteman?” Did he fly in in a private jet into one of our unsecured private air strips? Did “greased palms” smuggle him in under the guise of the Naija VIP mentality? Talk about the porousness of our boarders. One would think that the land boarders are the most of our unchecked immigration problems. As it seems, our airports’ security have holes porous enough to fit through Himalayan elephants without detection.

