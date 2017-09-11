BREAKING: FG orders investigation into Egbin MD’s immigration status

I considered going on exile – Buhari— 11th September 2017
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed thanks to God for improved rainy season for two consecutive years, resulting in good harvest, confessing that he would have gone on exile if it was the other way round. Speaking when he recieved the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of…
How the fuck did Mr Peavey pass through In-bound Immigration & got admitted into the country without a visa in the first place? Does he have a Naija passport? Edgin Power Plc sounds like an important biz outfit, and its foreign MD national couldn’t have just wangled himself into the country without proper documentation. Or is it because he is a “whiteman?” Did he fly in in a private jet into one of our unsecured private air strips? Did “greased palms” smuggle him in under the guise of the Naija VIP mentality? Talk about the porousness of our boarders. One would think that the land boarders are the most of our unchecked immigration problems. As it seems, our airports’ security have holes porous enough to fit through Himalayan elephants without detection.