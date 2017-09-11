BREAKING: FG orders investigation into Egbin MD’s immigration status

From: Adewale Sanyaolu

The Federal Government has ordered investigation into the immigration status of the Managing Director of Egbin Power Plc, Mr. Dallas Peavey.

Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Babtunde Fashola, stated this at the 19th Power Sector Stakeholders meeting in Lagos, on Monday.

The minister said Peavey arrived the country on August 17 without a visa, an offence which is punishable under the law.