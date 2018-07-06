The Sun News
Home / National / Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms

Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms

— 6th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday arraigned the former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The former Chief Executive of the state, who has been under the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) was arraigned on a three-count criminal charge bordering on his alleged illegal possession of fire arms.

He was brought to court from custody, under tight security by armed operatives of the DSS for arraignment.

The Federal government had in the charge sheet further, alleged that Suswam converted 25 designer wrist watches worth millions of Naira, being property he derived from acts corruption.

It also alleged that the former governor who piloted affairs of Benue State from 2007 to 2015, concealed arms, wrist watches, 29 rounds of 40 MBG Whinchester Ammunition and 56 Rounds of 7.66m live Ammunition, in his Mercedes Benz 550 4Matic car.

Suswam however pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by Justice Babatunde Quadri to the tune of N500million with one surety in like sum.

The surety according to the court, must be a residence of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ‎and deposed to an affidavit of means.

‎Specifically, the Federal government in count one accused the former Benue State Governor thus: “That you, Gabriel Suswam of Rio Negro, Maitama, Abuja, on or about the 24th day of February, 2017 at Dunes Investment and Properties Ltd, No. 44 Aguiyi lronsi Way, Maitama, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit: without lawful authority or licence, you had in your possession one(l) Gloek Pistol with Serial Number KML 275, one (1) Mini rifile with Serial Number 54976 and One(l) AK 47 with Serial Number 5622620063, which weapons were concealed in your Mercedes Benz 550 4Matic car with Registration No: BWR 135 AH and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of the Firearms Act Cap F28, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under section 27(1)(a)(1) of the same Act.

In count two Suswam was alleged to have of Rio N commit an offence to wit: “without lawful authority or licence, you had in your possession Twenty-Nine (29) Rounds of 40 MBG Whinchester Ammunition and Fifty-Six (56) Rounds of 7.66mm Live ammunition, which ammunition you concealed in your Mercedes Benz 550 4Matic with Registration No BWR 135 AH and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap, F28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) (b)(ii) of the same Act.

Count three reads: ‎”That you, Gbriel Suswam of Rio Negro, Maitama, Abuja, on or about the 24th day of February, 2017 at Dunes Investment and Properties Ltd, No. 44 Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Maitama, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit: with the aim of disguising the illicit origin, you converted Twenty five (25) designer wrist watches worth several millions of naira being properties you derived directly from corruption and concealed in your Mercedes Benz 550 4Matic with Registration No BWR 135 AH and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(1)(a)(ii) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

