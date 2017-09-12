BREAKING: FG courting trouble with SE military occupation -Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze has called on the federal government to direct the military to call off its operation in the South East called Python dance II saying it’s an invasion in the region aimed at intimidating the people.

Ohanaeze said in a seven point tense statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo that “Nigeria at this moment does not need such deliberate and proactive escalation of tensions and crisis”

Ohanaeze said rather than resort to the use of brute force in resolution of issue of self determination, “There are more civilised and established practices to resolve our democratic and security challenges”

Ohaneze said that if this act of intimidation is not discontinued immediately, “it would be left with no alternative than to conclude that this is a containment policy aimed at the South East to intimidate our people from freely expressing their anger and angst at their marginalization and treatment as second class citizens”

Details coming…