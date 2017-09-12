The Sun News
BREAKING: FG courting trouble with SE military occupation -Ohanaeze

— 12th September 2017

The Ohanaeze has called on the federal government to direct the military to call off its operation in the South East called Python dance II saying it’s an invasion in the region aimed at intimidating the people.
Ohanaeze said in a seven point tense statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo that “Nigeria at this moment does not need such deliberate and proactive escalation of tensions and crisis”
Ohanaeze said rather than resort to the use of brute force in resolution of issue of self determination, “There are more civilised and established practices to resolve our democratic and security challenges”
Ohaneze said that if this act of intimidation is not discontinued immediately, “it would be left with no alternative than to conclude that this is a containment policy aimed at the South East to intimidate our people from freely expressing their anger and angst at their marginalization and treatment as second class citizens”

Details coming…

Ikenna Emewu

  Ezekiel Okeke 12th September 2017 at 3:43 pm
    The said ohanaeze group with its nwodo are cowards pleading with rats in the hands of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. If one challenged you in a fight and you do not fight back and crush the enemy, you are a slave. The final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War has begun. The enemy must be crushed on Biafran Soil. As I already said, any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for this final battle, must vacate Biafraland now or go down with the enemy. God will raise the grass to fight for Biafra in this final battle, if need be. God given victory is Biafran. God Is With Us!!!

