The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Maritime varsity, fulfillment of Buhari’s promise – Presidency
13th April 2018 - Breaking: FG appoints Mary Uduk, Ag SEC DG
13th April 2018 - 2019: Lalong declares for Plateau governorship election
13th April 2018 - CVR/PVCs: Ekiti electorate thumb down INEC
13th April 2018 - 326,000 Kebbi pupils to get free feeding
13th April 2018 - Halt herdsmen’s bloodbath before Nigerians are wipe out, ECWA warns FG
13th April 2018 - U.S.: Scooter Libby, former Cheney aide, pardoned by Trump
13th April 2018 - Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi on Ports Authority
13th April 2018 - APC NEC Meeting, Abuja – April 9
13th April 2018 - ICC not out to witch-hunt of African countries – President
Home / Business / Cover / Breaking: FG appoints Mary Uduk, Ag SEC DG
Mary uduk

Breaking: FG appoints Mary Uduk, Ag SEC DG

— 13th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday approved appointment of Ms Mary Uduk as the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in what she described as  the reassignment of portfolios in the capital market regulatory body. 

Uduk replaces Dr Abdul Zubair who was Acting SEC DG but now moved to External Relations department.

According to a statement by Adeosun’s Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Akintunde, Uduk’s appointment is governed by the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and the conditions of service applicable to the Director-General of the Commission.

“The Minister, in a letter dated 13th April, 2018, said Uduk’s appointment had become necessary to ensure effective regulation of the Capital Market. Her appointment will, subject to satisfactory performance, subsist until further notice.

“She further made the following reassignment of the under-mentioned persons; Reginald C. Karawusa, Acting Executive Commissioner, Legal and Enforcement; Isiyaku Tilde – Acting Executive Commissioner, Operations;

Henry Roland Adekunle – Acting Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services”, Akintunde stated.

The new Acting Director-General joined the Commission in 1986 as an Assistant Financial Analyst. Her career as a regulator has spanned many functions and departments in the Commission, from corporate finance, administration, to providing structural, policy and due diligence for capital market transactions. She has also been responsible for managing several landmark capital market projects, including the registration of Capital Market Operators, articulating rules for bonds and equities; Mergers, acquisitions and Takeovers, and managing the banking and insurance industry consolidations between 2005-2007.

Uduk served as the pioneer Head of the Operations Division in the Lagos Zonal Office, and has headed the following Departments in the Commission: Internal Control, Investment Management, Financial Standards and Corporate Governance and Securities, and Investment Services Department, among others.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Finance has requested for a formal explanation from the SEC of the recent communications between the Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which adversely impacted market confidence.

The issue bordered on the lifting of the Oando’s shares’ suspension, which shocked many industry watchers.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MARITIME OKerenkoko

Maritime varsity, fulfillment of Buhari’s promise – Presidency

— 13th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said the commencement of lectures for the 2017/2018 academic year, on Thursday, at the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, was a fulfillment of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to develop the Niger Delta in line with its vision for the region. The university was one of the demands of…

  • Mary uduk

    Breaking: FG appoints Mary Uduk, Ag SEC DG

    — 13th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday approved appointment of Ms Mary Uduk as the Acting Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in what she described as  the reassignment of portfolios in the capital market regulatory body.  Uduk replaces Dr Abdul Zubair who was Acting SEC DG…

  • Lalong

    2019: Lalong declares for Plateau governorship election

    — 13th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Five days after President Muhammadu Buhari declared to contest the 2019 Presidential election for a second term, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has made known his intention to contest governorship election in the state after intense pressure from the citizens. Governir Lalong, in a press statement by Commissioner for Information and Communication,…

  • CVR/PVCs: Ekiti electorate thumb down INEC

    — 13th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Some electorate, in Ekiti State, on Friday, thumbed down  the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly delaying the ongoing Continuous Voters’  Registration (CVR) and collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs). The also accuse the electoral umpire of manipulating the process in favour of ;their friends; and also demanding for money…

  • FEEDING Kebbi

    326,000 Kebbi pupils to get free feeding

    — 13th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi As part of measures to increase schools’ enrollment the Kebbi State Government, in partnership with the National Social Investment Office, Abuja, is set to embark on free feedings for 326,000 pupils in public primary schools across all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state. Daily Sun learnt that local food vendors and…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share