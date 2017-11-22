The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - How different types of alcohol affect your mood
22nd November 2017 - Ogun calls on industries to engage govt. approved waste vendors
22nd November 2017 - BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 
22nd November 2017 - Ekpeyong: Senate to investigate DSS, EFCC face-off
22nd November 2017 - AU welcomes Mugabe resignation
22nd November 2017 - Lebanon’s Hariri to hold off resignation as PM
22nd November 2017 - Banky W, wife wed weekend in South Africa
22nd November 2017 - JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 
22nd November 2017 - GOC tasks media practitioners on objective reporting
22nd November 2017 - Dr. Sid, wife union threatened by divorce
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 

BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 

— 22nd November 2017

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, presided over by President Mohammad Buhari, observed a minute silence for the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Ekwueme died, on Sunday night, in a London hospital.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, formally informed Council members which included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, of Ekwueme’s passage and urged that a minute silence be observed in his honour.

Ekwueme was the first elected Vice President of Nigeria in office from 1979 to 1983.

Ekwueme had collapsed around at his residence in Independence Layout, Enugu from where he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery, by Penok petrol station in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu State.

He was lifted to the London hospital after he was stablished from where he died.

Details later…

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How different types of alcohol affect your mood

— 22nd November 2017

If you feel relaxed after a beer, but aggressive after some whiskey on the rocks, you’re not alone. A new study found that certain alcoholic drinks are associated with particular moods more than others. For instance, spirits are more often associated with negative moods, while wines and beer often elicit positive responses, according to the study which…

  • Ogun calls on industries to engage govt. approved waste vendors

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Ogun State Government has called on industries operating in the State to engage government approved waste vendors as part of their contribution towards supporting the State at protecting the environment. The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, made the call while inspecting some industries in Odogbolu and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas of the state…

  • BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, presided over by President Mohammad Buhari, observed a minute silence for the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ekwueme died, on Sunday night, in a London hospital. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, formally informed Council members which included Vice…

  • Ekpeyong: Senate to investigate DSS, EFCC face-off

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Fred Itua, Abuja Barely 24 hours after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), were engaged in a near fisticuffs, the Senate has announced that it would investigate the issue behind it. EFCC and DSS operatives had a major stand-off,…

  • JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced shift in the date for the commencement of sale of application document for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The board, last week announced that sale of the 2018 application documents will commence on 22 November and will run till 22nd January, 2018….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share