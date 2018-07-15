Breaking: Fayemi defeated Olusola with 19,338 votes to emerge governor -elect

WOLE BALOGUN and OLUSEYE OJO, Ado Ekiti

Governor-elect of Ekiti State in the Saturday governorship poll in the state polled 197,459 to defeat Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 178,121 votes, showing a gap of 19, 338.

According to the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the total number of registered voters in the poll is 999,585. Accredited voters are 405,861.

He added that John Olukayode Fayemi of APC received 197,459 votes.

Olusola Kolapo Olubunmi of PDP received 178,121 votes.

Saheed Olawale Jimoh of African Peoples Alliance (APA) emerged third position with 1,199 votes. while former Federal Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Owolabi Bode Olowoporoku of Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD)clinched fourth position when he received 1,149 votes.

Segun Adewale of Action Democratic Party, (ADP) came fifth with 1,082 votes.

Other notable parties’ candidates included former Deputy governor Bisi Omoyeni of Mega Party of Nigeria, (MPN), who polled 231, Akinloye Aiyegbusi of Social Democratic Party ( SDP) who polled 367 votes and former Deputy Governor Sikiru Tae Lawal of Labour (LP) who polled 280 votes.

The total valid votes in the election is 384594, while rejected votes amounted to 18857 and the total votes cast is 403451.

Declaring Fayemi as governor-elect, Prof Olayinka said: “That John Olukayode Fayemi of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes PM is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”