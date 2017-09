A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, says that no force could stop Fayose from becoming the next president of Nigeria.

He said this at the presidential declaration of Governor Ayodele fayose of Ekiti State in Abuja.

He also said under Governor Fayose, Ekiti State had been blessed. He also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also been blessed with Fayose being a member of the party.