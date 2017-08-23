BREAKING: Explosion rocks Maiduguri

BREAKING: Police shoot at crowd tussling over robbers’ booty— 23rd August 2017
One person has been killed and several others injured as the police opened fire on people scrambling for money scattered in the streets of Uyo by armed robbers on Wednesday The robbers had attacked a vehicle occupants were said to have withdrawn a huge sum of money from a bank and were heading to government…
That is what we are saying, let Buhari go and tackle Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen who have kidnapped the former minister in Akwanga farm and leave the lawful, non violent , self determination/ referendom seeking IPOB Organisation.
I have long emphasized the fact that what is going on in northern Nigeria is civil war, not terrorism. Kanuris etc. no longer want to be under the caliphate rule.