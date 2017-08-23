The Sun News
BREAKING: Explosion rocks Maiduguri

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Maiduguri

— 23rd August 2017

Suspected suicide bombers have struck in the Muna area of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.
Reports say the incident happened around 2:50pm.
This is coming 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari presided over a security meeting where he ordered service chiefs to tackle security threats in the north-east and other parts of the country.

Details soon…

Philip Nwosu

  john 23rd August 2017 at 4:19 pm
    That is what we are saying, let Buhari go and tackle Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen who have kidnapped the former minister in Akwanga farm and leave the lawful, non violent , self determination/ referendom seeking IPOB Organisation.

  Ezekiel Okeke 23rd August 2017 at 5:20 pm
    I have long emphasized the fact that what is going on in northern Nigeria is civil war, not terrorism. Kanuris etc. no longer want to be under the caliphate rule.

