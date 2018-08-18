– The Sun News
BREAKING: Ex-UN scribe, Kofi Annan is dead

BREAKING: Ex-UN scribe, Kofi Annan is dead

— 18th August 2018

CNN

Former UN Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Kofi Annan, has died at age 80, his Foundation confirmed, on Saturday.

Annan, who was born in Ghana in 1938, served as the seventh UN Secretary-General, from 1997 to 2006, and was the first to rise from within the ranks of the United Nations staff.

He had been a member of The Elders, a group of global leaders working for human rights, since it was founded in 2007. In 2013, he became its chairman.

The Kofi Annan Foundation confirmed his death with “immense sadness” in a statement posted on Twitter.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness…

— Kofi Annan Foundation (@KofiAnnanFdn) August 18, 2018

Annan passed away peacefully Saturday morning after a short illness, with his wife Nane and their three children by his side during his final days, it said.

It paid tribute to Annan as a “global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer, more peaceful world.”

The UN Migration Agency tweeted: “Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary.”

READ ALSO: UN remembers victims of Baghdad, Abuja UN building bombings

Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations in 2001 “for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world.”

Annan was descended from tribal chiefs on both sides of his family. After studying in Ghana and Macalester College in St. Paul, in the US state of Minnesota, he joined the United Nations in 1962 as a low-ranking officer with the World Health Organisation in Geneva.

He thought he would stay only a few years but ended up spending almost his entire working life with the organisation.

