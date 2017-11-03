BREAKING: Evans wants court to quash case

By Romanus Okoye

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, commonly referred to Evans has asked the court to quash the case of conspiracy and kidnapping brought against him and his accomplices, as the prosecution has no proof of evidence against the m

In his argument, the defence counsel for the first and second defendants, Olukoya Ogungbeje said that it was the law that when charges are amended, the proof of evidence attached to the charges goes with it.

He argued that as it stands now, there is no proof of evidence that will follow the amended charges. He said that it was unconstitutional in a criminal trial to proceed without first presenting the evidence to the defendants to prepare their defense; and as it is now, the prosecution lacks proof of evidence to go with the new charge since it had died with the earlier charges. Another ground of their application for the court to quash the matter was that the prosecution had also presented same matters before another court, which amounts to forum shopping and abuse of court process.

The prosecution faulted the argument of the defence and urged the court to disregard it.

Meanwhile, the matter has been stood-down for the judge to attend to other matters and will continue later.

Details soon…