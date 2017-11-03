The Sun News
Latest
3rd November 2017 - BREAKING: Evans wants court to quash case
3rd November 2017 - You are irresponsible journalists, Kyari, Oyo-Ita never quarelled -Presidency
3rd November 2017 - Suspected herdsmen kill one person in Benue
3rd November 2017 - FG takes financial literacy to schools
3rd November 2017 - WhatsApp messenger hit by temporary outage; Facebook investigating
3rd November 2017 - Ambode appoints 5 new Perm. Secs.
3rd November 2017 - Buhari approves committee on minimum wage review 
3rd November 2017 - Senate to partner EU in fight against illegal migration
3rd November 2017 - Stakeholders want Gombe govt. to strengthen drug revolving scheme
3rd November 2017 - el-Rufai warns IPMAN members against unruly behaviour
Home / Cover / BREAKING: Evans wants court to quash case

BREAKING: Evans wants court to quash case

— 3rd November 2017

By Romanus Okoye

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, commonly referred to Evans has asked the court to quash the case of conspiracy and kidnapping brought against him and his accomplices, as the prosecution has no proof of evidence against the m
In his argument, the defence counsel for the first and second defendants, Olukoya Ogungbeje said that it was the law that when charges are amended, the proof of evidence attached to the charges goes with it.
He argued that as it stands now, there is no proof of evidence that will follow the amended charges. He said that it was unconstitutional in a criminal trial to proceed without first presenting the evidence to the defendants to prepare their defense; and as it is now, the prosecution lacks proof of evidence to go with the new charge since it had died with the earlier charges. Another ground of their application for the court to quash the matter was that the prosecution had also presented same matters before another court, which amounts to forum shopping and abuse of court process.
The prosecution faulted the argument of the defence and urged the court to disregard it.
Meanwhile, the matter has been stood-down for the judge to attend to other matters and will continue later.

Details soon…

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Evans wants court to quash case

— 3rd November 2017

By Romanus Okoye Suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, commonly referred to Evans has asked the court to quash the case of conspiracy and kidnapping brought against him and his accomplices, as the prosecution has no proof of evidence against the m In his argument, the defence counsel for the first and second defendants, Olukoya Ogungbeje…

  • You are irresponsible journalists, Kyari, Oyo-Ita never quarelled -Presidency

    — 3rd November 2017

        From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidential Media Aide, Mr. Garba Shenhu has described media reports of a fight between top government officials at the State House as fabrications that could only have been conjured by correspondents who would probably make better fiction writers than journalists. He continued his tirade on the journalists in…

  • Suspected herdsmen kill one person in Benue

    — 3rd November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Barely 24 hours after the commencement of the implementation of the anti-open grazing law by Benue State government, the state’s police command has confirmed one person, Ortse Kwaghdoo, killed and another, a 70-year-old man, Hingir Akaa, brutally injured following an attack on Azege village in Logo Local Government Area of the…

  • FG takes financial literacy to schools

    — 3rd November 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Friday took its campaign on excellent savings culture and financial literacy to secondary school students across the country. In Abuja, the Corporation held several coaching lessons for over 3,000 students as part of the activities to mark the World’s Savings Day. Speaking at the educative…

  • WhatsApp messenger hit by temporary outage; Facebook investigating

    — 3rd November 2017

    Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messenger suffered a temporary outage in India and many other countries, according to reports from multiple users on Facebook and Twitter, on Friday. Users in countries ranging from Brazil and Russia to Vietnam and Myanmar reported on social media that WhatsApp was down in their countries. The extent of the outage and…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share