From: Romanus Okoye

All appears set for the continuation of trial of notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike,otherwise called Evan at Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

Evans and five others were brought to court this morning in cuffs.

Though, unlike the day of his arraignment when heavy security men were highly visible within and around the court premises, only two armoured tanks were packed, each, at the two entrances to the court. Policemen were also stationed in various corners leading to Justice Oshodi’s court where the trial will take place.