Source: PremiumTimes

Anti-graft operatives have raided the residence of Ita Ekpeyong, a former director-general of the State Security Service (SSS).

The officers, believed to be from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrived Mr. Ekpeyong’s home just before noon, on Thursday, in an anti-corruption raid that was reportedly sanctioned by acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ekpeyong led the SSS between 2010 and 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari replaced him with Lawal Daura, himself now removed from office.

The property being raided is located in Asokoro, Abuja. An attempt was previously made to search it in November 2017, but Mr. Daura prevented it, sparking a stand-off that nearly turned fatal between SSS and EFCC operatives.

The EFCC then accused Mr Ekpeyong of being culpable in the arms purchase scandal that rocked the exit of President Goodluck Jonathan. Scores of individuals and firms have been identified as allegedly sharing in the mismanaged funds, which were earmarked for the war against Boko Haram.

It was not immediately clear whether today’s raid at Mr. Ekpeyong’s home, which government gave to him after his exit as DG of SSS, was a continuation of the botched search from last year.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the house, there was a heavy presence of armed police officers on both entrances to the street as well as by the house. Hilux security vehicles were also parked close to the house.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not return calls and an sms sent to him about the raid.