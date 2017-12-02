BREAKING: Dozens feared dead in twin blasts in Borno

81,871 people live with HIV/AIDS in Ondo— 2nd December 2017
From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure No fewer than 81,871 people have been infected with the Human Immuno deficiency Virus in Ondo State. A report presented by the state’s agency for the control of Aids indicated that 5,048 people were newly infected, 8,048 were on treatment while 4,701 women tested positive to the disease. The report added…
Looks like Boko Haram now fully re-ernergised. The question is how many of them arrested by Jonathan govt were released by Buhari govt? How many were released in exchange for ‘Chibok Girls’ How much was paid to them for ‘Chibok Girls’? What are they using the money for? Resettldment or acquire more weapons? How many of them are still in captivity? How many is Buhari planning to swap for the remaining ‘Chibok Girls? How many have been convicted? What are the sentences? Nigerians may want to know. The killing that almost stopped before the 2015 election before Jonathan handed over, has now ressurrected with alarming intensity. God save His people.